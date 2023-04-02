Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kruise Leeming leaves Super League having played 187 matches in the English game, scoring 33 tries and two drop-goals

National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans have signed England hooker Kruise Leeming from Leeds Rhinos on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old opted to leave the Rhinos having scored 18 tries and two drop-goals in 65 games, and move to the NRL mid-season.

Titans, coached by ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook, need cover for injured ex-Sydney Roosters hooker Sam Verrills.

"It was important that we had quality depth," Holbrook said. external-link

"Chris Randall has already done a fantastic job for us in the number nine jersey, but we need to make sure we've got depth in the role given it's a key position."

Leeming, who also captained Leeds, played a key role in helping the Rhinos reach the Grand Final last season, but had been edged out of a starting berth under boss Rohan Smith by Jarrod O'Connor this campaign.

The ex-Huddersfield forward was a Challenge Cup winner with Leeds in 2020, and scored a try in the Rhinos' ultimately unsuccessful bid for the Super League crown at last year's Grand Final.

"I have always given my absolute best for this club, and that is why I am a little sad my time at the club has come to a premature end," Leeming posted on social media. external-link

"To play at Headingley in front of the amazing support has been an honour and a privilege, I wish the team and the club every success.

"However, it is my understanding that this move suits the coach's wishes, and I know this is how things go in professional sport."