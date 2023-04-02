Close menu

Challenge Cup round-up: Halifax beat Barrow to set up Bradford tie

Will Maher of Halifax looks to stop Barrow's Sam Brooks as he powers forward
Halifax scored five tries in their win over Barrow as they booked a fifth-round tie against Bradford Bulls

Halifax followed up a fine round-three win over Featherstone by dumping out Barrow to book a Challenge Cup fifth-round home tie with old foes Bradford.

Panthers won 24-18 with two tries from James Saltonstall against a Raiders side who were outscored but saw Danny Langtree grab two of their tries.

Bulls beat League One Midlands Hurricanes 66-18 at Odsal.

York had to hang on to see off a Sheffield Eagles fightback, winning 24-22 in front of the BBC Sport cameras.

Cory Aston squandered a late conversion to miss out on taking the game to golden point, after York's 20-0 first-half lead had been whittled down and they only managed another four-pointer after the break.

Dewsbury shocked seven-times winners Widnes, belying their League One status with a 32-12 success - two tries from Reiss Butterworth helping them on their way.

Batley ran in 15 tries in their 80-6 thrashing of amateurs Hunslet ARLFC, while Rochdale Mayfield gave Newcastle a real test, losing 12-22 on Saturday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Keighley beat North Wales and London Broncos knocked out Doncaster to end other League One hopes.

Fifth-round draw

Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls

Batley Bulldogs v Keighley Cougars

London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams

York Knights v Newcastle Thunder

Ties played over the weekend of 22-23 April

