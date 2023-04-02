Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Halifax followed up a fine round-three win over Featherstone by dumping out Barrow to book a Challenge Cup fifth-round home tie with old foes Bradford.

Panthers won 24-18 with two tries from James Saltonstall against a Raiders side who were outscored but saw Danny Langtree grab two of their tries.

Bulls beat League One Midlands Hurricanes 66-18 at Odsal.

York had to hang on to see off a Sheffield Eagles fightback, winning 24-22 in front of the BBC Sport cameras.

Cory Aston squandered a late conversion to miss out on taking the game to golden point, after York's 20-0 first-half lead had been whittled down and they only managed another four-pointer after the break.

Dewsbury shocked seven-times winners Widnes, belying their League One status with a 32-12 success - two tries from Reiss Butterworth helping them on their way.

Batley ran in 15 tries in their 80-6 thrashing of amateurs Hunslet ARLFC, while Rochdale Mayfield gave Newcastle a real test, losing 12-22 on Saturday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Keighley beat North Wales and London Broncos knocked out Doncaster to end other League One hopes.

Fifth-round draw

Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls

Batley Bulldogs v Keighley Cougars

London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams

York Knights v Newcastle Thunder

Ties played over the weekend of 22-23 April