James McDonnell's try against Huddersfield was his second of the season

Betfred Super League Leeds Rhinos (4) 18 Tries: Handley, McDonnell, Martin, Smith Goal: Martin Huddersfield Giants (13) 17 Tries: McGillvary, McQueen 2 Goals: Connor 2 Drop-Goal: Connor

Leeds Rhinos fought back to beat Huddersfield in an enthralling West Yorkshire derby that sent them above the Giants in the Super League table.

Two tries in the first seven minutes from Jermaine McGillvary and Chris McQueen gave Giants the ideal start.

Jake Connor's drop-goal, after Ash Handley went over for Leeds, gave Huddersfield a 13-4 lead at the break.

James McDonnell, Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith tries proved decisive before McQueen set up a tense finish.

Connor's failure to convert McQueen's try, in a game that had already seen Leeds squander plenty of points from the tee, proved costly.

Huddersfield started the day ahead of Leeds in the table on points difference alone and, while overtaken, they still have a game in hand over a Rhinos side that produced a similarly stunning turnaround against Catalans Dragons the last time they were at Headingley.

McGillvary marked his return after a four-game absence with a neat finish in the corner, after a deflected grubber kick from Connor was eventually worked into the hands of Tui Lolohea, who offloaded for the winger.

McQueen then linked up with Chris Hill for his fourth try of season, leaving Leeds with plenty to do early on.

The hosts then went a man down as Richie Myler was harshly sin-binned for accidental high contact on McGillvary, but a try-saving tackle from James Bentley to hold Kevin Naiqama up over the line limited the damage done by the fast-starting Giants.

Connor kicked a penalty before Leeds returned to full strength, at which time the hosts played with renewed purpose and endeavour.

Following a sustained period of pressure and series of failed raids on the line against a resolute Huddersfield defence, Leeds eventually crossed out wide through Handley.

With the last kick of the half, Connor ensured the visitors went back to the dressing rooms with a nine-point lead after slotting a drop-goal from right in front of the posts.

McDonnell evaded four defenders as he sliced through Huddersfield resistance to reduce the gap soon after the interval.

Leeds turned fierce last-tackle defence on their own line into the most scintillating minute of the game, sweeping the length and breadth of the field before Martin crossed to get the hosts to within a point of Huddersfield after 56 minutes.

And when McGillvary then spilled a high ball on the hour, Smith pounced to give the Rhinos the lead for the first time - but not until after his grounding and the hint of a knock-on was reviewed by the television match official.

A devastating run from Lolohea set the foundations for the Giants to hit back through McQueen, but on a day of wayward conversions for both sides Connor could not add the extras to restore their lead.

There was time for Lolohea to attempt a drop-goal to level it in the last moments, but Leeds held on for the victory.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler, Macdonald, Newman, Martin, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, O'Connor, Holroyd, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith.

Interchanges: Tetevano, Sangare, Lisone, Johnson.

Huddersfield Giants: Pryce, McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Halsall, Connor, Lolohea, Hill, Peats, English, McQueen, Livett, Yates.

Interchanges: O'Brien, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Ashworth.

Referee: Ben Thaler.