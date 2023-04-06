Ieuan Badham is the second former West Wales Raiders player to join Cornwall after former teammate Harry Boots

Cornwall have signed forward Ieuan Badham for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season in the third tier with the now defunct West Wales Raiders, moves from Cornwall's League One rivals Rochdale.

Badham has also spent time with Super League side Hull FC and joins Cornwall having recovered from a concussion.

"Bads has been itching to get going and we're over the moon that he's had the all clear to play," Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott told the club website.

"He has trained the house down without really being able to do any ball work but now he's fit and raring to go.

"I can't wait to see what he can do in this division and fair play to him because he's had to be patient and go through all the correct return to play protocols.

"The club has supported Bads every step of the way and if selected, he will be someone we will be looking at to make a huge impact against Doncaster on Saturday."