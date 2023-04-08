Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds were champions with victory over York and deposed St Helens - who had beaten them in the Challenge Cup

Last autumn's World Cup disappointment for England's women - beaten in the semi-finals by New Zealand - has given way to new optimism as the Women's Super League returns for 2023.

England have another three years to prepare for the next global tournament, and stepping up the quality of the domestic game will be key to going further at France 2025.

With new talent emerging across the teams and a spread of the player pool, this season promises to be as competitive and eventful as any campaign for the women's game.

Will Leeds hold on to their crown? Can St Helens go one better than Challenge Cup success? Can York turn their consistency into a team built to win knockout games?

We will find out over the next five months.

How will it work?

St Helens and Jodie Cunningham will again take on rivals Wigan in Group One

The WSL consists of two groups of six, based around team performance, to ensure competitive fixtures and limit the risk of blowout scores.

These two groups have separate play-offs and Grand Final set-ups, with the winner of the Group One showpiece crowned champions.

Whichever side finishes top of Group Two will automatically be promoted, with a play-off held to decide the second promoted club as the top tier is expanding to eight teams.

Group One is where the big-hitters are found. Super League holders Leeds Rhinos, beaten Grand Finalists and regular season minor premiers York Valkyrie and Challenge Cup winners St Helens are the big three.

Wigan, Huddersfield and promoted Warrington complete the top tier.

Group Two features a Barrow side who really challenged Warrington last season and a Featherstone team who made it to the Challenge Cup semi-finals last season, as well as fellow play-off semi-finalists Bradford Bulls.

Castleford will begin the year in the second division after their mid-season switch in 2022, and are joined by promoted Salford Red Devils, and the rebranded Leigh Leopards.

The Challenge Cup gets a boost

For the first time, the premier domestic cup competition in women's rugby league will see the final played on the same day as the men's, at Wembley Stadium.

In recent years, the final has been part of a triple-header with the men's semi-finals at neutral venues such as Bolton, Leigh and, latterly, Leeds' Elland Road.

However history will be made when the women's final is staged along with the Champions Schools, men's final and 1895 Cup final - all on Saturday, 12 August.

Who to watch?

Fans drawn in by the World Cup adventure will have a chance to see many stars from the tournament playing in the WSL.

One of the most recognisable stars of the international and domestic game is England centre Amy Hardcastle, who has joined Leeds Rhinos for 2023, and has been joined by New Zealand international Georgia Hale.

Leeds already had England players such as Fran Goldthorp and Caitlin Beevers in their ranks, but those stand-out signings have further added to the champions' depth.

Saints still have a clutch of world-class players despite losing Hardcastle, as Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham, Paige Travis and Vicky Whitfield remain key figures.

York have invested heavily in their women's side, with Tara Jane Stanley, Savannah Andrade and Sinead Peach among the international-calibre players added to Lindsay Anfield's side in recent seasons.

This winter they have recruited Salford half-back Sade Rihari and England utility back Rhiannon Marshall, as they seek to build on last year's Grand Final loss.

There is also plenty of class throughout the rest of the teams, with Wigan's Vicky Molyneux, Warrington's Georgia Sutherland and Huddersfield's Frankie Townend among the stand-outs.

In Group Two, there are interesting stories and players to keep an eye out for too.

Salford's Louise Fellingham is a firefighter who took up the game late having been a long-term fan, and is preparing for the new campaign at the age of 38.

Another 'veteran' is Barrow full-back Michelle Larkin, who having played for Barrow Island before the Raiders joined the Super League, is now enjoying playing at a professional level at 43 years old.

Key dates