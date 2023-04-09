Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

York earned victory in their first game since rebranding as the Valkyrie

Betfred Women's Super League Leeds Rhinos (12) 12 Tries: Bennett, Hayward Goals: Hulme 2 York Valkyrie (18) 34 Tries: Renouf, Hyde, Dodd, Gale, Stanley, Hendry Goals: Stanley 5

York Valkyrie beat champions Leeds Rhinos in the opening game of the Women's Super League season in front of a competition-record crowd of 5,308.

York reversed their Grand Final loss to Leeds with victory at Headingley.

Tries from Tamzin Renouf, Ashleigh Hyde and Hollie-Mae Dodd put last season's minor premiers 18-12 up at the break.

Leeds failed to add to first-half tries from Keara Bennett and Eloise Hayward, as Liv Gale, Tara Jane Stanley and Ellie Hendry completed York's win.

More to follow.

Leeds Rhinos: Nuttall, Hayward, Beevers, Butcher, Robinson, Casey, Hulme, Hornby, Bennett, Northrop, Hardcastle, Dainton, Hale.

Interchange: Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Anderson, Lockwood, Frain.

York Valkyrie: Stanley, Hyde, Renouf, Kershaw, Hendry, Hetherington, Gale, Wood, Peach, Bell, Owen, Andrade, Dodd.

Interchange: Rihari, Staveley, Marshall, Field.