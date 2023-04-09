Leeds Rhinos 12-34 York Valkyrie: record crowd watch Women's Super League opener
|Leeds Rhinos (12) 12
|Tries: Bennett, Hayward Goals: Hulme 2
|York Valkyrie (18) 34
|Tries: Renouf, Hyde, Dodd, Gale, Stanley, Hendry Goals: Stanley 5
York Valkyrie beat champions Leeds Rhinos in the opening game of the Women's Super League season in front of a competition-record crowd of 5,308.
York reversed their Grand Final loss to Leeds with victory at Headingley.
Tries from Tamzin Renouf, Ashleigh Hyde and Hollie-Mae Dodd put last season's minor premiers 18-12 up at the break.
Leeds failed to add to first-half tries from Keara Bennett and Eloise Hayward, as Liv Gale, Tara Jane Stanley and Ellie Hendry completed York's win.
More to follow.
Leeds Rhinos: Nuttall, Hayward, Beevers, Butcher, Robinson, Casey, Hulme, Hornby, Bennett, Northrop, Hardcastle, Dainton, Hale.
Interchange: Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Anderson, Lockwood, Frain.
York Valkyrie: Stanley, Hyde, Renouf, Kershaw, Hendry, Hetherington, Gale, Wood, Peach, Bell, Owen, Andrade, Dodd.
Interchange: Rihari, Staveley, Marshall, Field.