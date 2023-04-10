Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mike Cooper featured in Wigan's Good Friday derby win over St Helens, which was their fourth consecutive victory

Wigan Warriors prop Mike Cooper will miss the rest of the 2023 Super League season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 34-year-old sustained anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage in the win against St Helens on Good Friday.

"He's got a long journey ahead," boss Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's not about how he is this week, it's about making sure we support him throughout. This is what your squad is built and designed for."

Peet continued: "The squad has to withstand these sorts of tests. One bright light is that Harvey Hill has been playing really well on dual registration and on loan most recently with Toulouse.

"He's someone we will be drawing on in the next few months and we look forward to that."