Sam Halsall signed for Huddersfield as part of the deal that took Jake Wardle to Wigan

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (10) 26 Tries: Halsall 2, Livett, Naiqama Goals: Connor 5 Catalans (8) 14 Tries: Johnstone, Laguerre Goals: Keighran 3

Huddersfield Giants ran in four tries to hand Catalans Dragons only their third Super League defeat of the season.

Young winger Sam Halsall ran in a brace, backed by tries from Harvey Livett and Kevin Naiqama as the hosts overturned an early first-half deficit.

Tom Johnstone's try helped Catalans earn that lead and Matthieu Laguerre crossed after the break.

But Ian Watson's Giants sealed victory in the end in relative comfort.

More to follow.

Huddersfield: Pryce; McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Halsall; Connor, Lolohea; Hill, Peats, English, McQueen, Livett, Yates.

Interchange: O'Brien, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Ashworth.

Catalans Dragons: Navarrete; Garcia, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier; McMeeken, Keighran; Rouge, Johnstone, Laguerre, Romano, Davies, Mourgue.

Interchange: Goudemand, Chan, Dezaria, Tomkins.

Referee: Liam Moore.