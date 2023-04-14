Super League: Huddersfield 26-14 Catalans Dragons - Sam Halsall brace helps Giants to victory
|Betfred Super League
|Huddersfield (10) 26
|Tries: Halsall 2, Livett, Naiqama Goals: Connor 5
|Catalans (8) 14
|Tries: Johnstone, Laguerre Goals: Keighran 3
Huddersfield Giants ran in four tries to hand Catalans Dragons only their third Super League defeat of the season.
Young winger Sam Halsall ran in a brace, backed by tries from Harvey Livett and Kevin Naiqama as the hosts overturned an early first-half deficit.
Tom Johnstone's try helped Catalans earn that lead and Matthieu Laguerre crossed after the break.
But Ian Watson's Giants sealed victory in the end in relative comfort.
More to follow.
Huddersfield: Pryce; McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Halsall; Connor, Lolohea; Hill, Peats, English, McQueen, Livett, Yates.
Interchange: O'Brien, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Ashworth.
Catalans Dragons: Navarrete; Garcia, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier; McMeeken, Keighran; Rouge, Johnstone, Laguerre, Romano, Davies, Mourgue.
Interchange: Goudemand, Chan, Dezaria, Tomkins.
Referee: Liam Moore.
