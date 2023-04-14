Super League: Hull KR 26-14 St Helens - Robins beat Saints for first time since 2015
|Betfred Super League
|Hull KR (8) 26
|Tries: Lewis 2, Coote, Litten Goals: Coote 5
|St Helens (8) 14
|Tries: Lomax, Lussick Goals: Percival 3
Hull KR recorded a first win over reigning Super League champions St Helens since March 2015 thanks to a dominant second-half display.
The first half was an equal affair, with a try from Mikey Lewis cancelling out Jonny Lomax's score for Saints.
With Matty Lees in the sin-bin, Lewis' second put KR back in front and Lachlan Coote added a third try.
Jez Litten's score gave Rovers enough of a gap to render Joey Lussick's try academic, and Saints slipped to defeat.
Hull KR: Coote; Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C Hall, R Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella.
Interchanges: Halton, Litten, Storton, Luckley.
St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Roby, Lees, Percival, Royle, Bell.
Interchanges: Lussick, Wingfield, Ritson, Delaney.
Referee: Ben Thaler
