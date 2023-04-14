Close menu

Super League: Hull KR 26-14 St Helens - Robins beat Saints for first time since 2015

By Matt NewsumBBC Sport at Sewell Group Craven Park

Mikey Lewis was a thorn in St Helens' side after a dominant display
Betfred Super League
Hull KR (8) 26
Tries: Lewis 2, Coote, Litten Goals: Coote 5
St Helens (8) 14
Tries: Lomax, Lussick Goals: Percival 3

Hull KR recorded a first win over reigning Super League champions St Helens since March 2015 thanks to a dominant second-half display.

The first half was an equal affair, with a try from Mikey Lewis cancelling out Jonny Lomax's score for Saints.

With Matty Lees in the sin-bin, Lewis' second put KR back in front and Lachlan Coote added a third try.

Jez Litten's score gave Rovers enough of a gap to render Joey Lussick's try academic, and Saints slipped to defeat.

More to follow.

Hull KR: Coote; Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C Hall, R Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Halton, Litten, Storton, Luckley.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Roby, Lees, Percival, Royle, Bell.

Interchanges: Lussick, Wingfield, Ritson, Delaney.

Referee: Ben Thaler

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 22:17

    HKR very difficult to beat at home. Congratulations on HKR on building a great club. This season just keeps getting better…

  • Comment posted by chris dutton, today at 22:15

    Unfortunately,I think the Saints superstars of the last decade are becoming a spent force and the players coming up behind them are not of the same calibre,it looks like a mediocre season for Saints ,unless some new ,effective players, are brought in to the squad,I hope it does not affect the position of Paul Wellens.

  • Comment posted by Paul Johnston, today at 22:13

    This season just gets better. Getting to the stage where we stop thinking the opposition are poor (except FC) and think we are good.

    • Reply posted by Harry Potts, today at 22:17

      Harry Potts replied:
      The belief is really starting to come
      COYR

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 22:07

    Big big shame StH losing again, jet lag has such a long effect…

  • Comment posted by RL, today at 22:04

    Willie Peters doing a cracking job at Hull KR.

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 22:03

    Well done Hull KR on beating the World Club Champion.

