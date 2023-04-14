Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikey Lewis was a thorn in St Helens' side after a dominant display

Betfred Super League Hull KR (8) 26 Tries: Lewis 2, Coote, Litten Goals: Coote 5 St Helens (8) 14 Tries: Lomax, Lussick Goals: Percival 3

Hull KR recorded a first win over reigning Super League champions St Helens since March 2015 thanks to a dominant second-half display.

The first half was an equal affair, with a try from Mikey Lewis cancelling out Jonny Lomax's score for Saints.

With Matty Lees in the sin-bin, Lewis' second put KR back in front and Lachlan Coote added a third try.

Jez Litten's score gave Rovers enough of a gap to render Joey Lussick's try academic, and Saints slipped to defeat.

Hull KR: Coote; Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C Hall, R Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Halton, Litten, Storton, Luckley.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Hopoate, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Roby, Lees, Percival, Royle, Bell.

Interchanges: Lussick, Wingfield, Ritson, Delaney.

Referee: Ben Thaler