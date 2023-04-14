Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ash Handley's two tries were key to Leeds inflicting another defeat on Hull FC

Betfred Super League Leeds (18) 34 Tries: McDonnell, Handley 2, Holroyd, Oledzki, Martin Goals: Martin 5 Hull FC (0) 10 Tries: Tuimavave, Litten Goal: McNamara

Leeds Rhinos handed Hull FC a seventh consecutive Super League loss with a convincing win and a disappointing return to Headingley for Tony Smith.

The first half was a cruise for Leeds, who crossed through James McDonnell, Ash Handley and Tom Holroyd.

Handley's second made it 24 unanswered points for the Rhinos, before Hull responded with Carlos Tuimavave's try.

Mikolaj Oledzki and Rhyse Martin scored either side of Davy Litten's score to cap an important home success.

This loss adds further pressure to Black and Whites boss Smith, whose side were thumped 40-0 by rivals Hull KR on Good Friday and they threatened another scoreless night after a first-half shutout.

In soaking wet conditions in West Yorkshire, the home side had control throughout yet still conjured up some exciting football.

Handley finished off a Nene MacDonald kick after Holroyd had already yomped over, and on the skiddy turf McDonnell slid over for his score.

The conditions made it easy for Handley to slip across for his second, while Oledzki blasted in off a Sam Lisone short ball, after Darnell McIntosh had pounced on a mistake to set up Tuimavave for Hull's opener.

Litten sniped across to add a Hull second, but Martin again utilised the slick surface to bring up the sixth try and ensure the points went to the hosts.

Leeds: Myler; MacDonald, Newman, Martin, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Oledzki, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Tetevano, Smith.

Interchanges: Johnson, Sangare, Holroyd, Tindall.

Hull FC: Litten; Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, McIntosh; Lovodua, McNamara; Fash, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Satae, Brown, Gardiner, Dwyer.

Referee: Jack Smith