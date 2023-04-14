Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad O'Neill's first try for Wigan proved a match-winner at the Halliwell Jones

Betfred Super League Warrington (6) 6 Try: Nicholson Goal: Ratchford Wigan (10) 13 Tries: Wardle, O'Neill Goals: Smith 2 Drop-goal: Smith

Super League leaders Warrington's 100% winning start came to an end as they were edged out by second-placed Wigan in a local derby classic at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

First-half tries from Jake Wardle and Brad O'Neill earned the Warriors a 10-0 lead.

Warrington hit back with a converted try from Wigan old boy Matty Nicholson.

But Harry Smith closed the door with an early second-half penalty before taking his team out of reach with a drop goal.

Warrington had two second-half tries chalked off, the second of them less than a minute from time when it was controversially ruled that Greg Minikin had lost control of the ball in touching down.

But Wire would still have needed to score again. And Wigan were worthy winners on the back of their first-half performance, when they wasted several great chances to have built an even bigger lead, largely down to the slippery rain-sodden ball.

Record night at the Halliwell Jones

On a wet night, the atmosphere created by Warrington's record home Super League crowd of 15,026 meant the Halliwell Jones was bouncing even before Wardle got the game off to an exciting start by sliding in on the left unopposed for his early try.

Smith's conversion hit the post, while the visitors were also hampered by the early loss of Brad Singleton with a worrying leg injury.

But Wigan went 10-0 up when Bevan French cleverly switched the angle of attack with a cross kick inside, picked out O'Neill and he snaked out an arm to touch down.

Even then, it was only given with the help of the video referee, having initially been earmarked on the field as 'no try' by referee Chris Kendall.

Smith this time added the extras before Wire finally hit back with a break out of nowhere by one of the hosts' Wigan old boys, George Williams.

He broke up yet another Wigan attack before releasing Matty Ashton down the left and, although Warriors got back to halt Matt Dufty, Wire quickly worked the ball right for Nicholson to take on an undermanned defence and score, Stefan Ratchford adding the extras.

But, despite an improved second-half effort, Wire never managed another point, as Smith's boot edged the visitors clear.

An early second-half penalty was then followed by that one-pointer, which left Wire now needing to score twice. And, although Josh Drinkwater and Minikin both thought they had the ball down to score, the Wolves were twice denied by the video referee.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Kasiano, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, McGuire.

Interchanges: Clark, Minikin, Russell, Green.

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; Shorrocks, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Havard, Mago, Pearce-Paul, O'Neill.

Referee: Chris Kendall