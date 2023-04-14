Close menu

Super League: Warrington 6-13 Wigan - Warriors hang on to edge Wire in derby thriller

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

28

Brad O'Neill carries the ball for Wigan against Warrington
Brad O'Neill's first try for Wigan proved a match-winner at the Halliwell Jones
Betfred Super League
Warrington (6) 6
Try: Nicholson Goal: Ratchford
Wigan (10) 13
Tries: Wardle, O'Neill Goals: Smith 2 Drop-goal: Smith

Super League leaders Warrington's 100% winning start came to an end as they were edged out by second-placed Wigan in a local derby classic at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

First-half tries from Jake Wardle and Brad O'Neill earned the Warriors a 10-0 lead.

Warrington hit back with a converted try from Wigan old boy Matty Nicholson.

But Harry Smith closed the door with an early second-half penalty before taking his team out of reach with a drop goal.

Warrington had two second-half tries chalked off, the second of them less than a minute from time when it was controversially ruled that Greg Minikin had lost control of the ball in touching down.

But Wire would still have needed to score again. And Wigan were worthy winners on the back of their first-half performance, when they wasted several great chances to have built an even bigger lead, largely down to the slippery rain-sodden ball.

Record night at the Halliwell Jones

On a wet night, the atmosphere created by Warrington's record home Super League crowd of 15,026 meant the Halliwell Jones was bouncing even before Wardle got the game off to an exciting start by sliding in on the left unopposed for his early try.

Smith's conversion hit the post, while the visitors were also hampered by the early loss of Brad Singleton with a worrying leg injury.

But Wigan went 10-0 up when Bevan French cleverly switched the angle of attack with a cross kick inside, picked out O'Neill and he snaked out an arm to touch down.

Even then, it was only given with the help of the video referee, having initially been earmarked on the field as 'no try' by referee Chris Kendall.

Smith this time added the extras before Wire finally hit back with a break out of nowhere by one of the hosts' Wigan old boys, George Williams.

He broke up yet another Wigan attack before releasing Matty Ashton down the left and, although Warriors got back to halt Matt Dufty, Wire quickly worked the ball right for Nicholson to take on an undermanned defence and score, Stefan Ratchford adding the extras.

But, despite an improved second-half effort, Wire never managed another point, as Smith's boot edged the visitors clear.

An early second-half penalty was then followed by that one-pointer, which left Wire now needing to score twice. And, although Josh Drinkwater and Minikin both thought they had the ball down to score, the Wolves were twice denied by the video referee.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Kasiano, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, McGuire.

Interchanges: Clark, Minikin, Russell, Green.

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; Shorrocks, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Havard, Mago, Pearce-Paul, O'Neill.

Referee: Chris Kendall

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 22:50

    Harry Smith - second brilliant game in a row. Best HB in country at moment- has the ball on a string

  • Comment posted by Pemite, today at 22:47

    Come on haters - Wigan clearly the better team in all facets tonight. Don’t buy into the John Wilkin ‘referees got it wrong’ and ‘Wigan take the tackle to the edge’ narrative - it’s just complete cobblers!!

    • Reply posted by rltackler, today at 22:50

      rltackler replied:
      Correct the directive is he ref tells the players to stand this yr , watch how many players that make the tackle look at the ref waiting for the instruction

  • Comment posted by Miombo, today at 22:42

    It was a well fought and deserved win for Wigan. However, I have noticed many players, especially those from Wigan are not playing the ball with their feet at play the ball. This is in contrast to the Australian game where inevitably the ball is played with the feet. Also lying on the ball at the tackle and not requeting 10 m are frequent. Enforce the rules.

  • Comment posted by Blue_Carl, today at 22:41

    I can't believe that Refs haven't yet or won't penalise Wigan for all the holding on and wrestling in the tackle. It's spoiling the game.

  • Comment posted by Dugfred, today at 22:37

    Forward pass first try, 2nd try overruled by the video ref on a bouncing ball, and to top it all the last try doesn't count. Officials made it closer at the top not Wigan.

    • Reply posted by rltackler, today at 22:46

      rltackler replied:
      Never mind it's always your year

  • Comment posted by blue n white, today at 22:32

    That's how rugby should be ....exciting

  • Comment posted by No, today at 22:30

    Wigan.... the Manchester United of Rugby League.... they always get the decisions. The referee was awful tonight!

    • Reply posted by rltackler, today at 22:46

      rltackler replied:
      In what sense

  • Comment posted by Voice of treason, today at 22:24

    Wigan better side for sure, but I think the video ref must've spent the day in Wetherspoons. No evidence to overrule the bounced no try, and plenty of evidence to award Warrington's last effort

    • Reply posted by Smacker, today at 22:41

      Smacker replied:
      I'm with you mate. Great game and spectacle and as a long standing Wire fan I can read game to where the dominance lies. But sport is about chances and wrestling a win from clear defeat and this is where the ref and video ref let Wire down, although I don't think they'd have got a second score, but it would have been a closer result representing the real game.

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 22:24

    Hard game that. Amazing skills and fitness. Wigan deserved that, brilliant away win, super atmosphere. Could be grand final teams….though it’s really the most open comp in years…

  • Comment posted by gerrumOnside, today at 22:22

    Another great performance from Harry Smith . Wigan completely bossed the first half. Deserved the win.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 22:22

    Great game and the best team did win but Kendal was POOR !

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:19

    Another great game in front of a big crowd

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 22:18

    Great game 👏

  • Comment posted by Fus Ro Dah, today at 22:16

    video ref dictated the result i fear. without his input (and cowardly ref - the norm) 7-6. however, the wigan bounce try, if disallowed (bow locks fingertip rubbish), sets up a very different game. i'm from nearly the eastest of god's own country (there's one dump more easterly than me) if that makes a difference to your biased perspective - i'm not - but a cracking game spoiled.

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, today at 22:22

      PieNtries replied:
      Sorry. Wire just not good enough…

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 22:15

    Any 50-50 calls are definitely going the way of the Pies this season.

  • Comment posted by BradlechovYNWA, today at 22:09

    Chris Kendall and the TMO rigged that game. Anyone who thinks that a knock on should count as a try is clearly a cheat. Anyway it’s still our year 🟡🔵

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 22:16

      mike replied:
      Always your year

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 22:08

    Definitely Wire’s year…

  • Comment posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, today at 22:05

    Excellent result for Wigan
    Is it still Wire's year?

    • Reply posted by AmateurPundit, today at 22:10

      AmateurPundit replied:
      Really impressed with Wigan’s commitment and intensity. Game plan executed very effectively.

