Leigh Leopards scored four of their tries against Wakefield Trinity in the second half at Belle Vue

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 0 Leigh (10) 32 Tries: Charnley 2, O'Brien, Reynolds, Lam, Mellor Goals: Reynolds 4

Wakefield Trinity's nightmare start to the Super League season took a turn for the worse as they were hammered by Adrian Lam's Leigh Leopards at Belle Vue to suffer a ninth straight defeat.

First-half tries by Gareth O'Brien and Ben Reynolds were supplemented by four more after the break.

Lachlan Lam, Super League top scorer Josh Charnley - with two in quick succession - and Joe Mellor crossed.

But Wakefield's real misery was being nilled for a fifth time in nine games.

They have scored just 47 points in eight games - and only eight tries. But at least their defence looked up to snuff early on against Leigh.

It took almost half an hour to bring the game's first points but O'Brien's opening unconverted try was quickly followed by another from Reynolds, who this time did nail the conversion.

And that opened the gates for the Leopards to stretch clear after the break.

Lam's try was followed by two for Charnley, who is now out on his own as Super League top try scorer this season on 12.

Mellor then cashed in on a lucky bounce to sum up the way the breaks are currently going for Trinity.

They now face a trip to in-form Wigan next Sunday, while Leigh only have a five-day turnaround before hosting Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Wakefield: Dagger; Kershaw, Lyne, Langi, Taufua; Smith, Lino; Whitbread, Hood, Atoni, Hewitt, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchange: Kay, Battye, Bowden, Proctor; Bowes.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchange: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Wilde, Davis; Hanley.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

