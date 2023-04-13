Dean Hadley: Hull KR forward signs two-year contract extension
Hull KR forward Dean Hadley has signed a two-year contract extension.
The 30-year-old, who has made 154 Super League appearances, joined the Robins from cross-city rivals Hull FC in 2019.
"I'm really happy to get my extension sorted. I've loved it since I joined in 2019, it's a really good environment to be in," Hadley told the club website.
"I'm really happy to be signing on for another two years and I'm looking forward to building this season and the group achieving some success."