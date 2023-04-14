Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

York Valkyrie forward Hollie-Mae Dodd will be breaking new ground in Australia

England second rower Hollie-Mae Dodd will become the first English player in the women's NRL after joining Canberra Raiders.

She has signed for the Australian side from York Valkyrie, with the NRLW season due to begin in July.

Dodd, 19, was named the RFL women's young player of the year in 2022 and scored two tries in the 2021 World Cup.

She is also the youngest player to appear in the Challenge Cup final, representing Castleford aged 16.

Dodd said: "I knew now was the time for a challenge within myself, therefore coming over and playing in the NRLW I'm ready to learn off world-class athletes to help my development within the game.

"Training and playing as a professional athlete in the sport I have love for has been a dream of mine ever since being a child."