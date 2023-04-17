Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harry Aaronson's try shortly before half time was a consolation for Cornwall

Cornwall suffered a 78-10 hammering at the hands of League One leaders Dewsbury Rams.

Cornwall conceded 14 tries, including four in the opening 20 minutes as the gulf between themselves and the top of the table was laid bare in Yorkshire.

Perry Whiteley scored four tries, including the opener after three minutes, while Sam Day and Davie Dixon both scored hat-tricks.

Harry Aaronson's try shortly before the break made it 46-4 at half-time.

Harry Boots crossed 10 minutes before full-time as Cornwall conceded the most points in a single game since their inception at the start of last season.

The loss also equalled their biggest ever margin of defeat, having lost 68-0 at last season's champions Keighley Cougars.

Dewsbury remain top of League One with six wins from six matches while Cornwall, who got their first ever home victory last month, are third from bottom with one win from four games.