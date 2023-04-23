Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Sutcliffe has scored five tries for Hull FC this season

Betfred Super League Hull FC (8) 20 Tries: Sutcliffe 2, Satae Goals: Clifford 4 Huddersfield Giants (8) 14 Tries: McQueen, Marsters Goals: Connor 3

Liam Sutcliffe scored two tries to help Hull FC end their seven-game Super League losing run with victory against Huddersfield Giants.

Chris McQueen responded with a try for Huddersfield after Sutcliff grabbed the game's first touchdown as the sides went into half-time level at 8-8.

Sutcliffe grabbed his second after Chris Satae put the hosts ahead for the second time early in the second half.

While Esan Marsters went over late for the Giants, it was not enough.

Two minutes after Jake Connor converted an early penalty to put Huddersfield ahead, the hosts took the lead through Sutcliffe who finished a well-worked try.

McQueen linked up with Tui Lolohea to punch through a gap and slide over to help restore the visitor's lead after 24 minutes, only for a penalty to be awarded right in front of the posts to allow Jake Clifford to make it 8-8.

Satae showed great strength to power over for Black and Whites' second score, while a Sam Halsall knock-on as he crossed the line cost the Giants the chance to restore parity once more.

Huddersfield's inability to wrap Davey Litten up in a tackle allowed him to get an offload away for Sutcliffe to decisively add to their advantage.

Marsters got on the end of a grubber kick from Connor to set up a tense finish, and while Connor's conversion made it a six-point game the Giants could not avoid a fifth defeat of the season.

Hull FC: Litten, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott, Clifford, McNamara, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Gardiner, Satae, Taylor.

Huddersfield Giants: Pryce, McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Halsall, Connor, Lolohea, Hill, Peats, English, McQueen, Livett, Yates.

Interchanges: O'Brien, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Wilson.

Referee: Liam Moore.