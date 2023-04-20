Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jacques O'Neill took a sabbatical from rugby league to chase the reality TV dream on Love Island in 2022

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has returned to professional rugby league with Castleford Tigers, on a deal until the end of the 2023 season.

Cumbrian hooker O'Neill left in June 2022 to pursue a spot on the reality television series, having scored three tries in 29 games for the Tigers.

The 23-year-old spent 30 days in the Mallorca villa on the programme before choosing to leave the show.

He will join up with the Tigers on 2 May after fulfilling work commitments.

"I just can't wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys," Walney-born O'Neill said.

"Hopefully, in the near future, I'll be back playing competitive rugby again because it's been what I've been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.

"I've always wanted to play rugby again; it's never been the case that I didn't want to come back to it. It's what I've loved doing since I was a child."