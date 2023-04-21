Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Georgia Roche was the inaugural Woman of Steel in 2018

Leeds Rhinos and England stand-off Georgia Roche has agreed a deal to join a club in the women's NRL.

The 22-year-old becomes the second England international to make the move after York Valkyrie's Hollie-Mae Dodd agreed a move to Canberra last week.

It is understood Roche will join up with Newcastle Knights for the 2023 season, which starts in July.

"She's been in talks with an NRLW team for a while," Rhinos coach Lois Forsell told the club website. external-link

"She hasn't been able to play for us this season because of the terms of the contract. It's a shame for her and for us because we'd have loved to have seen her run out at Headingley again.

"She goes with our best wishes and we know she'll do great, and I'm sure we'll see her play for Leeds again later in her career."