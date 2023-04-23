Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Halifax reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2019, losing to eventual winners St Helens

Batley Bulldogs and London Broncos won fifth-round ties on Sunday to join fellow Championship sides York City Knights and Halifax Panthers in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

Aidan McGowan scored two tries in Batley's 34-16 win over Keighley, while Iliess Macani crossed twice as the Broncos beat Dewsbury 36-16.

The 12 clubs from Super League will enter the competition in round six.

The draw will be made on Monday at 18:30 BST live on the BBC News Channel.

York were the first team through to the sixth round after beating Newcastle Thunder 22-18 on Friday, while on Saturday Halifax beat Bradford 26-0 in a game streamed live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Wigan are the Challenge Cup holders, having beaten Huddersfield in the 2022 final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.