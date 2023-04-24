Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup Sixth Round Date: 21-24 May Coverage: Two ties shown on BBC network television, coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and local radio

Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors will travel to old foes Leeds Rhinos in the sixth round, while 2018 winners Catalans Dragons have a repeat of their final with Warrington Wolves.

Super League holders St Helens travel to Championship side Halifax in a repeat of their 2019 semi-final.

In-form Hull KR will host Championship team Batley, while York host London in an all-second-tier tie.

Ian Watson's Huddersfield go to Salford, who he took to the 2020 final.

Castleford and Hull FC have enjoyed many a Challenge Cup contest in past years, including a glut of semi-finals during the 1980s, and they meet at the Tigers' home ground.

Bottom side Wakefield host Leigh Leopards in the other of the eight ties.

Sixth-round games will take place on 19-21 May, with two selected for BBC television coverage.

Wigan - who have a record 20 wins - and Leeds - who have won in 14 times - met in the final of the Challenge Cup in 1994, 1995 and 2011, with Martin Offiah scoring his famous length-of-the-field effort in the first of those finals.

Warrington, who have nine wins, last appeared in the 2019 final when they beat St Helens, who were winners two years later against Castleford.

Full draw

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Castleford v Hull FC

York Knights v London Broncos

Halifax Panthers v St Helens

Hull KR v Batley Bulldogs

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants