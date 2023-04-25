Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England head coach Shaun Wane is building towards the next World Cup in 2025

England coach Shaun Wane has named 15 uncapped players in his 19-man squad to face France in a mid-season Test at Warrington on Saturday.

Only Ben Currie, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jack Welsby and captain George Williams have already represented England in a Test.

Super League leaders Wigan Warriors have six players in the pool, including in-form half-back Harry Smith.

The men's game (16:30 BST) will follow the women's match (14:00) in a double header at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"It was always my intention to pick a young squad for this mid-season game and I am really happy with the final 19 I've selected," said former Wigan coach Wane.

"All of these players have been picked based on their form in the Super League and with an eye on the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.

"I am excited to see how some of these lads go on the international stage and it's a massive privilege to be able to give them the opportunity to represent our country."

Both the men and women's sides will wear "specially designed" kits inspired by England's 2012 shirt, which was worn by former Test half-back Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019.

England squad

Matty Ashton, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves).