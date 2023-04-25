Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Shaun Wane guided England to the last four of their home World Cup last autumn, before losing their semi-final in extra time to Samoa

England v France double-header Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Saturday, 29 April Kick-offs: Women's Test at 14:00 BST, followed by men's match at 16:30 BST Coverage: Latest scores and report on BBC Sport website and app

England head coach Shaun Wane is confident he has the support of his Super League counterparts, despite several withdrawals from his squad.

Wane initially named a group of 40 to face France in Warrington on Saturday.

But he said a variety of reasons led to some notable omissions when the match squad of 19 was named on Tuesday.

"I've had meetings with all the Super League coaches and CEOs and they have my trust, I know they all want England to do well," said ex-Wigan coach Wane.

Wane said he has not been surprised that some of his players are carrying injuries after a "tough" start to the Super League campaign, while he also referenced St Helens' exertions in winning the World Club Challenge as another contributing factor.

Saints travelled to Australia and beat NRL Grand Final winners Penrith Panthers in February, becoming the first Super League side to win a World Club Challenge match on Australian soil since 1994.

Eight St Helens players were named in the original party for the France match, which will be England's first outing since their World Cup semi-final defeat by Samoa in November.

However, versatile back Jack Welsby is the only player from the reigning Super League champions to be included in Wane's matchday squad, with half-back pair Jonny Lomax and Lewis Dodd among those missing out.

Leeds centre Harry Newman, who picked up a knock in the Super League loss to Leigh on Friday, was another player not selected.

Wane continued: "The start we've had in Super League has been really tough and the way teams have being ripping in, there are going to be injuries, but that means there will be opportunities for a number of other young players.

"It's down to a bit of everything, including fatigue. [St Helens head coach] Paul Wellens is an England man, he's worked with me and they've had a tough start with the travel. I know they've got a number of injuries."

Of the 19 players who have been selected for Saturday's match, 15 are previously uncapped by England and only three - Welsby, new captain George Williams of Warrington and Kai Pearce-Paul of Wigan - were in Wane's World Cup squad last autumn.

Wane had said upon announcing his team that it was "always my intention to pick a young squad" to face France, with preparations for the next World Cup in 2025 already under way.

He added: "We need to improve and start developing some of the players who are coming through.

"Everything we do now in terms of training and recovery is going to help dictate how close we get to winning that final in 2025."