Ligi Sao has made seven appearances for Hull FC so far this season

Hull FC prop Ligi Sao has signed a new contract to keep him with the Super League club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old Samoa international has made 70 appearances for the Airlie Birds since joining from NRL side New Zealand Warriors in 2020.

Sao made six Samoa appearances in last year's World Cup, scoring against England in their victorious semi-final.

"I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to stay in Hull," he said.

"The last couple of years have been tough for us, but that experience brings you together as a group. It will mean so much to us if we can turn our form around and we are looking forward to a bright future.

"For me, I have a big responsibility to help some of the younger boys coming through and clearly there is a strong emphasis on that at the club as we look to build for the future.

"I want to ensure I am one to lead by my actions on the field."