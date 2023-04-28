Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England will host Tonga in a maiden three-match Test series between the two countries in October and November.

The series will begin in St Helens on 22 October before moving to Huddersfield and Headingly on consecutive weekends.

England head coach Shaun Wane says Tonga will provide a "real test".

"Throughout my time as England head coach I have said we need to challenge ourselves against the best sides in the international game," said Wane.

"Tonga are certainly one of those. They've been a real success story on the international stage in recent years, building on their exploits at the 2017 World Cup, and they will offer a real test.

"It's also a great opportunity for us to get three high-quality Test matches under our belt as we continue to push towards the next World Cup in 2025," he added.

England had to survive a late Tonga fightback to win 20-18 in their last meeting at the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

Wane's side face France in a mid-season Test at Warrington on Saturday.

Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf says the tour will be "historic" for his side, who have beaten Australia and Great Britain in recent years.

"There is no doubt that this is another historic moment for Tongan Rugby League," Woolf said.

"This will be the first time one of the Pacific Nations has been invited to play in a full three-Test series against England, in the place where our great game began.

"It is easy to forget that this is an honour usually only reserved for countries like Australia and New Zealand.

"I know our players are excited by this challenge, and are also keen to go back to England to try and prove what we can do in the northern hemisphere.

"We feel we did not showcase our best at last year's World Cup, and this will be an opportunity for Tonga to correct that."