Last updated on .

Jake Clifford scored Hull's second try in the first half

Betfred Super League Hull FC (14) 14 Tries: McIntosh, Clifford Goals: Clifford (2) Wigan (6) 10 Tries: Thornley (2) Goals: Smith

Struggling Hull FC bravely held off a second-half Wigan comeback to record a surprise win over the Super League leaders at the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites made a blistering start, tries from Darnell McIntosh and Jake Clifford giving them a 12-0 lead.

Iain Thornley's double either side of half-time set up a fightback from Warriors, who had won their last six.

But the hosts forced several errors from Wigan in horrendous conditions to prevail after a tense finale.

Hull FC's defence had been their weakness all season, having conceded over 300 points in their opening 10 games.

But they held firm after a kicking barrage from Wigan, whose winning run had taken them to the top of the league.

Darnell McIntosh's try in the opening minutes gave Hull a fast start

Hull didn't score again following a 30th-minute penalty from Clifford, after taking advantage of a sloppy Wigan start to score through wing McIntosh and stand-off Clifford.

The Warriors had chances to win the game, notably in the final seconds when Hull's Jake Trueman was sin-binned for holding down, leaving the leaders one final play against the 12-man hosts.

But Tony Smith's team, who remain in 10th place, held on to record their fourth win of the Super League season and their second in a row.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Some of our fundamentals were off, first contact in particular.

"Hull were full of energy and they were very motivated which we thought that they would be.

Hull FC: Litten, McIntosh, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott, Clifford, McNamara, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Cator

Interchanges: Trueman, Satae, Taylor, Dwyer

Wigan: French, Miski, King, Wardle, Thornley, Shorrocks, Smith, Havard, Powell, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies

Interchanges: Mago, O'Neill, Hill, Nsemba

Referee: Ben Thaler