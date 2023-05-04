Super League: Hull FC 14-10 Wigan Warriors: Hosts hold on to upset leaders
|Hull FC (14) 14
|Tries: McIntosh, Clifford Goals: Clifford (2)
|Wigan (6) 10
|Tries: Thornley (2) Goals: Smith
Struggling Hull FC bravely held off a second-half Wigan comeback to record a surprise win over the Super League leaders at the MKM Stadium.
The Black and Whites made a blistering start, tries from Darnell McIntosh and Jake Clifford giving them a 12-0 lead.
Iain Thornley's double either side of half-time set up a fightback from Warriors, who had won their last six.
But the hosts forced several errors from Wigan in horrendous conditions to prevail after a tense finale.
Hull FC's defence had been their weakness all season, having conceded over 300 points in their opening 10 games.
But they held firm after a kicking barrage from Wigan, whose winning run had taken them to the top of the league.
Hull didn't score again following a 30th-minute penalty from Clifford, after taking advantage of a sloppy Wigan start to score through wing McIntosh and stand-off Clifford.
The Warriors had chances to win the game, notably in the final seconds when Hull's Jake Trueman was sin-binned for holding down, leaving the leaders one final play against the 12-man hosts.
But Tony Smith's team, who remain in 10th place, held on to record their fourth win of the Super League season and their second in a row.
Wigan head coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Some of our fundamentals were off, first contact in particular.
"Hull were full of energy and they were very motivated which we thought that they would be.
Hull FC: Litten, McIntosh, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott, Clifford, McNamara, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Cator
Interchanges: Trueman, Satae, Taylor, Dwyer
Wigan: French, Miski, King, Wardle, Thornley, Shorrocks, Smith, Havard, Powell, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies
Interchanges: Mago, O'Neill, Hill, Nsemba
Referee: Ben Thaler