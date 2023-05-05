Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall celebrates with Mikey Lewis, having scored two tries to put Rovers on the way to victory

Betfred Super League Hull KR (14) 28 Tries: R Hall 2, Batchelor 2, Opacic Goals: Milnes 4 Huddersfield (0) 0

Hull KR picked up a sixth straight win in Super League, keeping an off-colour Huddersfield Giants scoreless on a dominant night at Craven Park.

Rovers opened up a 14-0 lead at the break after Ryan Hall's double and a Rowan Milnes penalty goal.

James Batchelor scored either side of Tom Opacic's try for the Robins to complete the scoring.

Ian Watson's Giants have now lost six of their opening 10 games - just three fewer than during the whole of 2022.

Willie Peters' Rovers have beaten champions St Helens, Wigan and now highly-fancied Huddersfield in 2023, and earned this win without star playmaker Jordan Abdull.

Milnes was an able stand-in, providing tries for Batchelor in particular, while Hall's intercept was another high note.

The only sour note was the loss of full-back Lachlan Coote to injury early on.

Huddersfield's season is yet to really get going, and they struggled to impose themselves in soggy conditions.

They have a game in hand, but last year's Challenge Cup finalists are off the pace, 10 points behind Warrington at the top.

Hull KR: Coote; Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C. Hall, R. Hall; Lewis, Milnes; Hadley, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Sue, Litten, Kennedy, Luckley [Storton]

Huddersfield: Pryce; Cudjoe, Marsters, Naiqama, Senior; Connor, Lolohea; Hill, Peats, Wilson, McQueen, Hewitt, Yates

Interchanges: O'Brien, Trout, Rushton, Ashworth [Livett]

Referee: Chris Kendall

