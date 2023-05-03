Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matty Ashton's pace out wide has become a real weapon for both Warrington and now England

England international Matty Ashton has extended his contract with Warrington Wolves until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The 24-year-old full-back or winger has 35 tries in 54 games for the Wire since his move from Championship side Swinton Lions for the 2020 campaign.

Seven tries in 10 games in 2023 led to Ashton's England squad inclusion and subsequent debut against France.

"I feel like I've been a lot more consistent," Ashton said.

"I feel like there's a lot more growth in my game too. I need to keep working hard everyday and enjoying being a part of this group and environment.

"The club are really trying to build something over these next couple of years and you can see that with the players we've signed and retained."

Wolves head coach Daryl Powell added: "I had full belief at the start of last year that he would become an international winger of the future and he has started this season in international-quality form.

"He's a fantastic person as well as a quality player. I've no doubt he will be a massive fans favourite for many years to come."