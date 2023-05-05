Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos players Ash Handley and Jarrod O'Connor will wear the Doddie Weir tribute kit in the Magic Weekend game against Castleford

Weir died at the age of 52 last year, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Rhinos legend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and the club say Weir became a "mentor" to him.

Weir, who won 61 rugby union caps for Scotland, won the Premiership title with Newcastle Falcons 25 years ago.

The shirt design incorporates the tartan that Weir became well-known for sporting and features the former British and Irish Lions man's details on the inside collar along with a quote from Rob Burrow on the reverse of the collar saying "Thanks for showing us the way".

Along both sleeves is a quote from Weir that reads, "Whatever your situation, make the most you can of each and every day. Be nice to people, and laugh as much as possible."

Ten pounds from the sale of every shirt will be donated to Weir's My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.