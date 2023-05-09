Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Craig Lingard took Batley, with one of the lowest budgets in the Championship, to the 2022 Grand Final

Castleford Tigers have appointed Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard as assistant coach on a permanent deal, initially on a dual basis.

Once the Championship season is complete, Lingard will step aside at the Bulldogs to solely focus on his role alongside Tigers boss Andy Last.

The 45-year-old guided unfancied Batley to the 2022 Championship play-off final, where they lost to Leigh.

"It's an exciting time for me and the club," Lingard said of his appointment.

"It's been good to get straight out there on the field and get some drills done and watch the boys in action."

His work with Batley last season in particular, on a budget much lower than Leigh and Featherstone, was an impressive indicator of his coaching prowess.

Under his tutelage, full-back Luke Hooley impressed enough to earn a move to Super League side Leeds, while additions such as Hull's Kieran Buchanan and Halifax's Tom Gilmore were shrewd pick-ups.

Lingard will work with full-time Castleford on a daily basis, while resuming his work with the part-time Batley side around those commitments, before handing over the reins this winter.

"I made a commitment to the players at Batley that we were going to see the season out together and I'm really thankful that Castleford have given me the chance to do that," he continued.

"I'll have very fond memories there because it's a club that's played a massive part in my life. I signed there in 1998 and spent ten years as a player then came back as assistant coach and then as head coach."

Head coach Last added: "He's got great experience. He understands what it takes to win. His teams are difficult to play against and they're creative.

"He's done a really good job at Batley, so I'm pleased to have him on board."