Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Sutcliffe's sixth try of the season helped Hull FC to a comfortable win

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 6 Tries: Ashurst Goals: Dagger Hull FC (6) 26 Tries: Swift, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Taylor Goals: Clifford 5

Wakefield's wretched start to the season continued as Hull FC consigned them to a 12th successive defeat.

Adam Swift scored the only try of the opening half to send the away side in with a 6-0 half-time lead.

Carlos Tumavave capitalised on lax defending to add to their advantage, before Liam Sutcliffe glided over.

Matty Ashurst crashed over to at least get the home side on the board, but the impressive Scott Taylor forced his way across to complete Hull's win.

Wakefield's terrible run equals their worst-ever sequence of Super League results.

In contrast, victory for Tony Smith's men was their third in a row and moved them up towards the top six spots.

Wakefield, who put in their best showing of the season in last week's 32-18 loss at Warrington, had the better opportunities in a tight first half.

But a combination of a lack of invention and strong Hull FC defending kept them out.

Trinity's plight was summed up by Tuimavave's score, as he was able to run in unchallenged after the home side were caught out by Brad Dwyer's looped pass.

Ashurst's try prevented Mark Applegarth's team from going scoreless for a sixth time this season.

However, it was apt that Taylor came up with the final try of the night after a powerful showing from the forward.

Wakefield will hope former Man of Steel Luke Gale will be available to make his debut for the club to boost their lacklustre attack in their Challenge Cup tie with Leigh next week.

Hull FC will be back in West Yorkshire next week when they visit second-bottom Castleford in the Cup.

Wakefield: Dagger,Lineham, Gaskell, Langi, Taufua, Smith, Lino, Proctor, Bowes, Whitbread, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchanges: Hood, Battye, Eseh, Bowden.

Hull FC: Litten, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott, Trueman, Clifford, Taylor, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Lovodua.

Interchanges: Brown, Dwyer, McIntosh, Satae

Referee: Jack Smith.