Leigh Leopards have won four successive games for the first time ever in Super League

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (0) 4 Tries: Naiqama Goals: Leigh (12) 30 Tries: Reynolds, Charnley 2, Lam, Mellor Goals: Reynolds 5

Super League's leading try scorer Josh Charnley scored twice as Leigh Leopards beat Huddersfield Giants to claim a fourth successive win and move up to fifth in the table.

Tries from Ben Reynolds and Charnley put Leigh 12-0 ahead at half-time.

Charnley, Lachlan Lam and Joe Mellor added further scores to underline Leigh's first win in history at the John Smith's Stadium.

It was a fourth loss in five games for Huddersfield, who remain 10th.

Leigh, last year's Championship winners, are a totally different proposition in their fourth crack at Super League and Adrian Lam's side are growing in confidence by the week.

They showed that from the off as a brilliant burst from Edwin Ipape led to Reynolds' opening score, which the half-back converted.

Leigh then demonstrated defensive resilience to keep the Giants at bay before Charnley's finishing skills came to the fore.

First, it was a trademark touchdown in the corner before, early in the second period, he was first to a loose ball for his second of the night and 14th of the season.

A brilliant finish from Lam sealed the points before a mistake from Tuimoala Lolohea allowed Mellor to grab the Leopards' fifth and final try.

This was a third consecutive win on the road for Leigh, and their tally of seven overall is their highest in a Super League season.

Kevin Naiqama crossed late on for the Giants to avoid being whitewashed for a second straight week after losing 28-0 at Hull KR last time out.

Huddersfield travel to Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup sixth round on 20 May, with Leigh away at Wakefield Trinity the day before.

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson said:

"We're the problem and we need to be the solution. The last three weeks have been terrible from us and not good enough.

"We had a real simple game plan today. I'm at fault because I picked the team. I'm the one who makes the decisions. It's only us who can fix it."

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm very pleased. We knew it was going to be tough at the start and very physical. But I love how my team went with it and rose above it when it settled and got some points out of it.

"There's still two or three levels for us to go up as a team. That's just the more we play together as a group and I think we can get there."

Huddersfield: Lolohea; Cudjoe, Marsters, Naiqama, Bibby; Connor, Rush; Hill, A O'Brien, Wilson, McQueen, Hewitt, Yates.

Interchanges: Peats, Ikahihifo, Rushton, English

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Nakubuwai, Davis.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.