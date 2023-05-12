Stefan Ratchford's kicking edged Warrington ahead before Matty Ashton's late try wrapped up the win against Hull KR

Betfred Super League Warrington (6) 21 Tries: McGuire, Currie, Ashton Goals: Ratchford 4 Drop-goal: Williams Hull KR (12) 14 Tries: Opacic, Linnett Goals: Lewis 3

Warrington Wolves left it late to seal a comeback win against Hull KR and maintain their lead at the top of the Super League table.

The visitors raced ahead with two tries in six minutes as Tom Opacic and Kane Linnett crossed but Josh McGuire's try cut the deficit just before the break.

Ben Currie levelled things up at 12-12 soon into the second half.

Mikey Lewis and Stefan Ratchford exchanged penalty kicks before Matty Ashton ran in a late winner for Wire.

The result means that Warrington's lead at the top of the Super League table stretches to four points by virtue of Wigan's defeat by Leeds, while KR are third and level on points with the Cherry and Whites.

Hull KR went into a deserving lead courtesy of Opacic and Linnett's tries, with the hosts stunned by the Robins' double early on.

But McGuire made amends to get the hosts off the mark before the break, with Currie's try getting them back on level terms.

The game grew more cagey with Lewis and Ratchford's kicking eventually levelled the score at 14-14, with Lewis hitting the post and missing the chance to send KR ahead.

But Ashton dived in at the corner and George Williams kicked a late drop-goal to rescue victory for the hosts.

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell:

"We started all right but we lost our composure and made quite a few errors, and the weight of their possession was too much for us.

"Getting that try just before half-time got us back in the game and in the second half we dominated for large parts. Hull KR have clearly got something good going on, but it's about winning the game and we found a way to do it."

[On Matt Dufty's return] "He responded really positively to being out of the team and you could see straight away he was on a mission.

"He had the bit between his teeth and he looked sharp and elusive throughout the game. It was great to see him responding in that way."

Hull KR boss Willie Peters:

"It's one of those games where you don't know whether to be happy or disappointed.

"I'm definitely proud of the effort we put in because we had a lot of adversity thrown at us in the game and before the game with players playing out of position, so it wasn't going to be perfect.

"It was outstanding in terms of effort. But there was some ill discipline we need to fix up because that game was there for us to win. It just came down to key moments and we'll have to have a look at that."

Warrington: Thewlis; Russell, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Bullock, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, McGuire, Harrison.

Interchanges: Dufty, D Clark, Kasiano, Philbin; Green.

Hull KR: Ryan; Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C Hall, R Hall; Lewis, Litten; Hadley, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Sue, Kennedy, Wood, Luckley; Storton.

Referee: Ben Thaler.