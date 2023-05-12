Close menu

Super League: Wigan Warriors 18-40 Leeds Rhinos - 12-man visitors forge stunning comeback

Of Leeds' seven tries against Wigan, two came courtesy of Harry Newman intercepting and running in from his own half
Betfred Super League
Wigan (14) 18
Tries: Miski, French, Thornley Goals: Smith 3
Leeds (6) 40
Tries: Newman 2, Holroyd, Myler, Martin, Smith, Tindall Goals: Martin 6

An incredible second-half comeback helped 12-man Leeds Rhinos stun an off-the-pace Wigan Warriors.

Abbas Miski and Bevan French, as well as Harry Smith's kicking, powered Wigan 14-0 ahead before Harry Newman responded at the DW Stadium.

Leeds had Zane Tetevano sent off in the 37th minute, but Tom Holroyd and Richie Myler hit back for the Rhinos.

Iain Thornley scored for Wigan before Newman, Rhyse Martin, Cam Smith and Liam Tindall capped a fine Leeds win.

Victory lifted them to seventh in the table, while second-placed Wigan lost ground on leaders Warrington, who beat Hull KR to open up a four-point gap.

Wigan steamrollered their way into the lead when Miski dived in at the corner following a flowing set of passes from the hosts.

French's score came as Leeds valiantly tried to hold him up, the try given after referee Liam Moore sent it to video referee Chris Kendall.

Leeds cut the deficit in stunning fashion when Newman intercepted deep in Leeds' half to score following a lung-busting run, but their task was made harder when was sent off for making contact with Harry Smith's head in an off-the-ball incident.

Within seconds of winning a set restart deep in Wigan's 10, Holroyd drove for the line, while Myler latched on to a kick towards goal to cross and power them in front.

Thornley raced in at the corner to force Wigan back in it, but Smith's conversion went wide and the Rhinos capitalised once again as Newman ran in an almost identical try to his first having intercepted deep in his own half.

Leeds were not done there, with Martin crashing over to add to his fine kicking, while Cam Smith and a third interception try - this time from Tindall - made it a chastening night for the Warriors.

The teams meet again in the Challenge Cup sixth round at Emerald Headingley Stadium on 20 May.

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Thornley; Shorrocks, Smith; Havard, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Cust, Pearce-Paul, Mago, O'Neill; Hampshire.

Sin-bin: French (76).

Leeds: Handley; MacDonald, Newman, Martin, Tindall; Austin, Myler; Oledzki, O'Connor, Lisone, Tetevano, Bentley, Smith.

Interchanges: Donaldson, Holroyd, Gannon, Sangare; Johnson.

Sent-off: Tetevano (37).

Referee: Liam Moore.

  • Comment posted by thequarryman, today at 22:57

    Excellent play by Leeds, Myler was outstanding tonight, guiding the players superbly with an 'old head'. Repeat next Saturday now.

  • Comment posted by Mel56, today at 22:53

    Rhinos might be infuriatingly inconsistent but they regularly rewrite the meaning of opportunism. They will never dominate but with those predatory instincts they can change a game in the blink of an eye. Harry Newman in particular is an enigma, encompassing the deft and the daft to devastating effect. They could be better organised but Rhinos' glorious unpredictability makes for awesome viewing.

  • Comment posted by Sarge2020, today at 22:49

    On here last week after saying how poor we were after Salford game. Poor again for 50 mins tonight but showed what we can do.So inconsistent it’s so frustrating Wigan will probably turn up and hammer us in the cup next week.Can’t weigh us up.🤷‍♂️

    • Reply posted by 47515, today at 22:56

      47515 replied:
      Can't weigh us up either (Wigan that is). In 60 years of watching RL I don't think I've ever seen 4 interception tries by one team in a game. Credit to Leeds for having a good go and throwing the ball about after going down to 12, Wigan will need to be far, far better next week in the Cup and turn up for 80 minutes.

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 22:37

    Humbled. It's hard to understand. So good for 30 minutes. Leeds go a man down and then tear us apart! We stopped playing, and that's not good enough. Leeds on the other hand showed real grit, quality and fight. It's hard to say but, well done Leeds.

  • Comment posted by Simon Murphy, today at 22:33

    Can't make out if the league this year is competitive or has rank average teams. What it is though is unpredictable.

  • Comment posted by sibster8, today at 22:31

    Absolutely fantastic performance this evening despite the best efforts of Liam Moore to gift the game to the Pies! We're still at our inconsistent best but I'll take it as a perfect way to end my birthday!

  • Comment posted by Unimpeachable, today at 22:27

    Brilliant game or should I say brilliant second half of Rugby league. Leeds playing on the edge is a wonderful thing to behold. Looking forward to a repeat dose at Headingley next Saturday.

  • Comment posted by Tacbohull, today at 22:27

    This Leeds team just needs to be more consistent then they would be further up the table. Great win though tonight.

  • Comment posted by Whiteturbo, today at 22:26

    BBC reporting at its most modest - had this been the other way round the headline would have been Wigan thrash Leeds. still an unbelievable result for the inconsistent Rhinos. Hope we manage the same next week.

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 22:25

    Excellent result, let’s hope United beat Newcastle tomorrow MOT!

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 22:23

    Some results in Suoer League seem a bit smelly. This is what happens when you sell out the soul of the game to bookmakers!

  • Comment posted by Paddy, today at 22:23

    Fantastic, what a performance from Leeds. This is what they are capable of. Got to build on this. Absolute brilliant. MOT.

    • Reply posted by happy chap , today at 22:52

      happy chap replied:
      Never a red card, if that tackle would have hit him on the head , he would have have been out for a week, yellow at best, lying on ground faking injury, that galvanised Leeds , great second half showing, fantastic performance by the Rhinos, but poor refereeing again

