Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cam Scott (left) is from Bradford but both Jack Brown and Joe Cator are Hull-born

Hull FC have activated one-year contract extensions for centre Cam Scott, prop Jack Brown and versatile forward Joe Cator.

Bradford-born Scott, 23, has played 45 times for the Black and Whites and has one try in eight games this season.

Cator, 24, has overcome two long-term Achilles injuries to play 38 games, including nine this term.

Homegrown talent Brown, 22, has 50 appearances to his name, and has been selected on five occasions in 2023.

The trio join Ligi Sao and Brad Fash among the players who have extended their stay at Hull beyond this current campaign.

While former England academy captain Scott joined from the Bulls, Cator and Brown are both Hull-born talent - albeit the former started out across the city at Hull KR.

Cator spent time at Leigh and Bradford, before joining his boyhood team during the 2020 season.

"All three players have the right attitude for them to progress and develop at this club," boss Tony Smith said.