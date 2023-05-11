Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rowan Milnes was deputising for the injured Jordan Abdull in Willie Peters' side

Half-back Rowan Milnes will be out for about six weeks with a broken hand - a further blow to Hull KR, with England playmaker Jordan Abdull also out.

Milnes, 25, has scored one try in four games for Rovers this season and also played a game on short-term loan for game time at Wakefield Trinity.

He picked up the injury during last weekend's win against Huddersfield.

Former Hull FC and London half Abdull, 27, was ruled out for the same period with a thigh injury.

Head coach Willie Peters is also without full-back Lachlan Coote, who has a hamstring problem.

Back-rower Elliot Minchella has played half-back previously, while one of the Robins' hookers in Jez Litten or Matt Parcell could also deputise.