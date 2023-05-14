Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Ashton's first-half try was a highlight of an ultimately disappointing afternoon for Cornwall

Cornwall head coach Mike Abbot says he is still aiming to strengthen his side after a chastening 54-10 home loss to Hunslet in League One.

Tries from Cameron Brown and Tom Ashton saw the hosts trail just 12-10 at half-time, but they conceded eight unanswered tries in the second period.

Cornwall remain eighth in League One after one win from six games.

"We are looking to strengthen the squad," Abbot told BBC Radio Cornwall after the defeat.

"That was always the idea to strengthen the squad and build as we go.

"That is happening in the background and it's still open to Cornish players.

"We're going to be having an open trial towards the end of this month where players can register with us, come down, run some training sessions with us to see if it's for them."

Abbot was disappointed with how his side fared in the second half having matched their fourth-placed opponents for the first 40 minutes.

"I'm at a loss for the second half. They were down to 12 men as well," he said.

"I'll give them bucket loads of credit, I thought they came back from a man down and were revitalised.

"They out-enthused us and were much more physical, which is massively disappointing for myself.

"We were on the back foot all the time and it was really hard to win that momentum back.

"Last week we played for 20 minutes, if there's anything this week we played for 40 minutes, so we're stretching it out a little bit."