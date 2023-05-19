Close menu

Challenge Cup: Halifax Panthers 6-26 St Helens - Saints cruise into quarter-finals

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments20

Tommy Makinson with his eyes on the tryline as he is tackled in the process of adding to St Helens' advantage against Halifax
Tommy Makinson scored 10 points for St Helens in the win against Halifax
Betfred Challenge Cup
Halifax (0) 6
Tries: Fairbank Goals: Jouffret
St Helens (16) 26
Tries: Lussick 2, Wingfield, Makinson, Welsby Goals: Makinson 3

St Helens overcame Championship part-timers Halifax to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals for the sixth successive season.

Tries from Joey Lussick, Jake Wingfield and Tommy Makinson put the 13-time cup winners 16-0 up at the break.

The Super League and World Club Challenge title-holders added two more second-half tries to complete the win.

Jack Welsby's score and a second from Lussick came before Jacob Fairbank grabbed a consolation for the hosts.

Saints ended the game a man down with Morgan Knowles shown a red card for a high hit on Tom Inman in the final minute.

James Roby, who a week earlier broke Saints' all-time appearance record, was left out for the trip to The Shay.

The captain's absence and suspension of prop Matty Lees were two of three changes to the side that started in their stunning come-from-behind Super League win against Salford.

The Panthers made as many changes to their squad, as they hosted Saints in their first meeting since the Super League giants laboured to a semi-final win against them in the 2019 competition.

Lussick went over early for the visitors but they were made to work hard for much of the first half, and it was not until the 25th minute that Wingfield got their second.

Makinson added the extras then quickly grabbed a try himself to put Saints in a commanding position at half-time.

It took a review from the television match official to deny the hosts a try in the last minute of the first half, with James Woodburn-Hall judged to be offside when James Saltonstall put up a kick that Paul Wellens' side made a mess of defusing.

Welsby edged Saints further ahead early in the second half and Lussick completed his double before Fairbank pulled a late consolation try back for five-time Challenge Cup winners Halifax.

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens:

"I'm happy with the performance in the main - it's always a bit tricky when you come to a Championship club because they have a lot of really good players so it's always going to be a tough challenge.

"The fact that the world champions are in town is always a great opportunity for players to test themselves against us.

"I did think we left a couple of tries out there but there was a lot to be positive about and the important thing is we are in the hat for the next round."

Halifax coach Simon Grix:

"We knew what we were up against before the game because they didn't do us a favour and rest many of their players.

"We played against a very strong team and came out with our pride intact. We spoke about having a go and not succumbing to their line speed and pressure, and I think we can be proud of how we handled it.

"But for our skill at times and just being tired, we just missed a bit, and I thought there were a few points left out there from us. But it was a great occasion and I thought all the players really stepped up."

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall, Walmsley, Tibbs, McComb, Saltonstall, Jouffret, Keyes, Fairbank, Gee, Lannon, Murray, Moore, Calcott.

Interchanges: Inman, Doro, Tangata, Larroyer

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate, Davies, Ritson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Lussick, Knowles, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Bell.

Interchanges: Bennison, Paasi, Wingfield, Delaney.

Sent off: Knowles (79).

Referee: Aaron Moore.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by TT55, today at 22:57

    saints left everything on the field to win WWC, which to NRL clubs is a warm up game. Since then been average at best. When done fax.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:38

    I Think this must be disappointing for St Helens

  • Comment posted by Waving Flags, today at 22:32

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 22:27

    Naughty Matty Knowles (again).

  • Comment posted by muckers, today at 22:23

    Obviously BBC didn't se the game "Saints cruipassed Halifax " Saints forwards on their knees last 15 minutes. 6-12 second half with a bit more luck could have been embarrassing for the World champions. FAX forever

    • Reply posted by Teddy B, today at 22:53

      Teddy B replied:
      Correct. “Cruise into” is lazy journalism. Anybody who knows anything about playing rugby league will see that from a 26-6 score line over 80 minutes. Well, they should do….

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 22:17

    How many RL fans would support a Gaelic Football team forming in Manchester/Leeds/Hull,etc? I suspect not many, so why do the RFL persist in trying to have teams in areas where there is no grassroots of the game? Yet, are allowing clubs in areas with years of RL tradition - and their fans - to drift away. Since SL, Halifax have lost more fans than attracted in total by Cornwall, Midlands, etc

    • Reply posted by Weby, today at 22:44

      Weby replied:
      Clubs like Halifax and the rest of the 'grassroots' clubs in the lower divisions have had many years of chances and couldn't/didn't make it work for them. Most preferred to just whine about it being *so unfair*
      Why should the clubs that actually bring money and fans into the game have to repeatedly support (and be held back by) small-town clubs with small-town mentalities?

  • Comment posted by Teddy B, today at 22:08

    Disgusting “tackle” in the last minute of a game against part-timers. Saints getting a really bad reputation for being a dirty team now.

    • Reply posted by karetaker, today at 22:23

      karetaker replied:
      They have been dirty for a long time, just seem to get away with it but not any more

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 22:01

    Why bother having any previous rounds? The top 12 clubs don't enter until only 4 of the others are left - hence the same few in the final year after year. It used to be a big occasion for all RL fans going to Wembley irrespective of who played, yet it is now boring keep seeing the same few teams. And with SL clubs just looking after themselves, in a few years time they will be the only ones left

  • Comment posted by pollard, today at 21:56

    Great performance from Halifax tonight, kept going until the end and still threatened to score again late on.

  • Comment posted by karetaker, today at 21:54

    Get ready for more conspiracy lol.

  • Comment posted by Pientries, today at 21:49

    Another Red for StH, let’s hope the player hasn’t got a season ending injury…

    • Reply posted by pollard, today at 21:57

      pollard replied:
      The dumbest red I’ve seen in a long time.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured