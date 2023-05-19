Close menu

Challenge Cup: Hull KR 50-0 Batley Bulldogs - Rovers romp into last eight

From the section Rugby League

Kane Linnett breaks away to score Hull KR's first try against Batley
Hull KR's Kane Linnett scored the first try of the match in the first minute
Betfred Challenge Cup
Hull KR (32) 50
Tries: Linnett 2, Ryan 3, Kenny-Dowall 2, Lewis, Luckley Goals: Lewis 5, Wood 2
Batley (0) 0

Super League high-flyers Hull KR thrashed Championship side Batley Bulldogs with nine unanswered tries to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Two tries each from Kane Linnett, Ethan Ryan and captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall had Rovers cruising 32-0 at the break.

Mikey Lewis and Sam Luckley then added to the pile of tries against a side 14 places below them in English rugby league's pyramid.

Ryan completed his hat-trick as the hosts brought up 50 points late on.

It took just a minute for Linnett to cross for the game's first score, and it triggered a first-half spree that put the tie beyond the Bulldogs' reach by half-time.

Linnett had his double inside 13 minutes, while it took Ryan until halfway through the opening period to get his.

Kenny-Dowell, who sent Ryan over for his second, then completed a dominant half with the next two tries.

Batley, who are fifth in the Championship table after 11 games, continued to find it hard to stem the flow of points from a Rovers side that have been the top-flight's early surprise package this season.

Victory was completed with Ryan strolling in for his hat-trick with eight minutes left.

Hull KR: Ryan, Wood, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Laulu-Togaga'e, Kennedy, Litten, Hadley, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Storton, Keinhorst, Luckley, Aydin.

Batley: McGowen, Johnson, Hodson, Buchanan, Campbell, White, Woods, Gledhill, Kaye, Lillycrop, Manning, Walshaw, Reilly.

Interchanges: Meadows, Flynn, Ward, Blake.

Referee: Tom Grant.

  • Comment posted by you go chavez, today at 22:30

    Well done HKR fifty points with no reply is pretty impressive

    Of course there will be tougher games

    But maybe this is the year we get to sing that old song

    "I saw my girl she wore a scarlet ribbon. I asked her why she wore...." The oldies can finish it off i am sure.

    Let's do it for Roger Millward

