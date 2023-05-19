Challenge Cup: Hull KR 50-0 Batley Bulldogs - Rovers romp into last eight
|Betfred Challenge Cup
|Hull KR (32) 50
|Tries: Linnett 2, Ryan 3, Kenny-Dowall 2, Lewis, Luckley Goals: Lewis 5, Wood 2
|Batley (0) 0
Super League high-flyers Hull KR thrashed Championship side Batley Bulldogs with nine unanswered tries to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
Two tries each from Kane Linnett, Ethan Ryan and captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall had Rovers cruising 32-0 at the break.
Mikey Lewis and Sam Luckley then added to the pile of tries against a side 14 places below them in English rugby league's pyramid.
Ryan completed his hat-trick as the hosts brought up 50 points late on.
It took just a minute for Linnett to cross for the game's first score, and it triggered a first-half spree that put the tie beyond the Bulldogs' reach by half-time.
Linnett had his double inside 13 minutes, while it took Ryan until halfway through the opening period to get his.
Kenny-Dowell, who sent Ryan over for his second, then completed a dominant half with the next two tries.
Batley, who are fifth in the Championship table after 11 games, continued to find it hard to stem the flow of points from a Rovers side that have been the top-flight's early surprise package this season.
Victory was completed with Ryan strolling in for his hat-trick with eight minutes left.
Hull KR: Ryan, Wood, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Laulu-Togaga'e, Kennedy, Litten, Hadley, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.
Interchanges: Storton, Keinhorst, Luckley, Aydin.
Batley: McGowen, Johnson, Hodson, Buchanan, Campbell, White, Woods, Gledhill, Kaye, Lillycrop, Manning, Walshaw, Reilly.
Interchanges: Meadows, Flynn, Ward, Blake.
Referee: Tom Grant.
Of course there will be tougher games
But maybe this is the year we get to sing that old song
"I saw my girl she wore a scarlet ribbon. I asked her why she wore...." The oldies can finish it off i am sure.
Let's do it for Roger Millward