Josh Griffin came off the bench to score the first of the six Hull tries at Wheldon Road.

Betfred Challenge Cup Castleford (4) 8 Tries: Fonua, Tate Hull FC (22) 32 Tries: Griffin, Swift 3, Brown, Lane Goals: Clifford 4

Hull FC conjured up thoughts of a first Wembley trip in six years as they scored six tries to win comfortably at Castleford and reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Hull had the game virtually sewn up inside half an hour as they led 22-0.

After an opening try from Josh Griffin, two for winger Adam Swift and one for Jack Brown, Mahe Fonua got one back.

But Swift completed his treble and Jordan Lane crossed too - and Will Tate scored the lone Cas second-half try.

Hull have not been to Wembley since their back-to-back Challenge Cup final wins over Warrington and Wigan in 2016 and 2017.

But Tony Smith's men seem capable of going further, having looked right back on song after their poor start to the season as they made it four straight wins.

More to follow.

Castleford: Broadbent; Fonua, Sutcliffe, Turner, Tate; Westerman, McShane; Massey, Lawler, Matagi, Martin, Mellor, Hall.

Interchanges: Griffin, Mustapha, Robb, Hookem.

Hull: Hoy; Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Satae, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Brown, Dwyer, Gardiner, Staveley.

Sin-bin: Griffin (74)

Referee: Liam Moore.