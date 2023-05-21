Close menu

Challenge Cup: Castleford 8-32 Hull FC - Adam Swift hat-trick helps Black and Whites knock out Tigers

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Griffin came off the bench to score the first of the six Hull tries at Wheldon Road.
Betfred Challenge Cup
Castleford (4) 8
Tries: Fonua, Tate
Hull FC (22) 32
Tries: Griffin, Swift 3, Brown, Lane Goals: Clifford 4

Hull FC conjured up thoughts of a first Wembley trip in six years as they scored six tries to win comfortably at Castleford and reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Hull had the game virtually sewn up inside half an hour as they led 22-0.

After an opening try from Josh Griffin, two for winger Adam Swift and one for Jack Brown, Mahe Fonua got one back.

But Swift completed his treble and Jordan Lane crossed too - and Will Tate scored the lone Cas second-half try.

Hull have not been to Wembley since their back-to-back Challenge Cup final wins over Warrington and Wigan in 2016 and 2017.

But Tony Smith's men seem capable of going further, having looked right back on song after their poor start to the season as they made it four straight wins.

Castleford: Broadbent; Fonua, Sutcliffe, Turner, Tate; Westerman, McShane; Massey, Lawler, Matagi, Martin, Mellor, Hall.

Interchanges: Griffin, Mustapha, Robb, Hookem.

Hull: Hoy; Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, Scott; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Satae, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Brown, Dwyer, Gardiner, Staveley.

Sin-bin: Griffin (74)

Referee: Liam Moore.

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by Merv, today at 17:47

    Hull,s defence,passing and backup play too good for Castleford today.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:33

    IMO we should get rid of the video-referee. Actually as we don't have a VR at every SL match we shouldn't have started using it. Hoping for win for Salford and Hull FC in the next round. #rugbyleague

  • Comment posted by Impecunious, today at 17:17

    It's a bit premature for the report to suggest that there were thoughts of a Hull return to Wembley. Sure, they looked good and workmanlike today but there are stiffer opponents to come.
    It is good to see them get over that uncharacteristically poor start to the season and will certainly move up the league table.
    Looking forward to the draw for the next round.

