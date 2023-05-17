Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harvey Whiteley played three times for Leeds Rhinos in Super League

Cornwall have bolstered their squad with two-week loans for Hull Kingston Rovers' Leo Tennison and Hunslet pair Harvey Whiteley and Spencer Darley.

Prop Tennison returns, having spent time at the club earlier this season, as cover for the suspended Jay Ray and Brad Howe, who has concussion.

Ex-Leeds hooker Whiteley has also spent time at Dewsbury and scored three tries in 20 games for Hunslet last year.

Prop Darley has previously spent time at Keighley Cougars.

"Harvey will give us another option at nine that we haven't had in recent weeks," head coach Mike Abbott told the club website.

"He was a constant in their side last season but needs games so this is a good fit for both clubs.

"Spencer boosts our middles which have been decimated by injury and suspension over the past couple of weeks. We have lost Jack Ray for a couple of weeks and Brad Howe can't play until North Wales because of the return to play protocols."