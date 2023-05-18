Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mason Lino said choosing to stay at Wakefield was "not a hard decision"

Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino has signed a new contract with the struggling Super League club until the end of the 2026 season.

Lino joined Wakefield from NRL club Newcastle Knights at the start of 2021.

"This club showed faith in me three years ago when other clubs didn't, so I want to show some loyalty to them," said the 29-year-old.

Wakefield have lost all 12 of their Super League games this season and are four points adrift of Castleford.

"He's been outstanding to work with and he'll be a vital part of our rebuild moving forward, not only for his playing ability but for who he is as a person," said Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth.

"I know Mason is excited to be a massive part in our future and, as a club, we are certainly delighted to get this over the line."