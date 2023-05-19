Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Weetman played for Workington Town before moving to France

Cornwall have added more forward depth after signing David Weetman on a deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old loose forward has most recently been playing with French side St Gaudens Bears and has also spent time at Workington Town.

He comes in after Leo Tennison, Harvey Whiteley and Spencer Darley joined the League One side on loan.

"David is exactly what we want at the club," Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott told the club website. external-link

"He understands what we are trying to do, what the lifestyle down here is like and he really bought into that.

"He ran well at his first training session and I'm really excited to see what he can do. Overall, I think his signing shows where we are going as a club."