Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The Challenge Cup final will be back at Wembley for the first time since St Helens won in 2021

Super League leaders Warrington Wolves have been handed a trip to holders Wigan Warriors in the draw for the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

As well as a meeting of second against first, both Hull sides have home draws as the eight sides left in the cup all chase a trip to Wembley on 12 August.

Hull KR will host Salford and Hull FC are at home to St Helens.

The only Championship side remaining, York Knights, have also got a home tie - against Leigh Leopards.

Wigan and Warrington have met once in Super League so far this season, with the Warriors inflicting the Wolves' first defeat of the season at Halliwell Jones Stadium last month.

Full draw

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

York Knights v Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Hull FC v St Helens

Ties to be played over weekend of 16/17/18 June.