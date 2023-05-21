Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors to meet in quarter-finals
Super League leaders Warrington Wolves have been handed a trip to holders Wigan Warriors in the draw for the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.
As well as a meeting of second against first, both Hull sides have home draws as the eight sides left in the cup all chase a trip to Wembley on 12 August.
Hull KR will host Salford and Hull FC are at home to St Helens.
The only Championship side remaining, York Knights, have also got a home tie - against Leigh Leopards.
Wigan and Warrington have met once in Super League so far this season, with the Warriors inflicting the Wolves' first defeat of the season at Halliwell Jones Stadium last month.
Full draw
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
York Knights v Leigh Leopards
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
Hull FC v St Helens
Ties to be played over weekend of 16/17/18 June.
