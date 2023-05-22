Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Weetman played for Workington Town before moving to France

New Cornwall forward David Weetman scored on his debut as the Choughs suffered another heavy defeat.

The League One side went down 62-6 at Rochdale to suffer their sixth loss in seven games and slip to second-from-bottom of the third tier.

The Choughs trailed 34-0 at half-time after conceding six tries and let in a further five after the break.

Weetman - who agreed a deal until the end of the season on Friday - scored with four minutes left.

Cornwall drop a place in the table after North Wales Crusaders registered their first win of the season at seventh-placed Midlands Hurricanes.

The Penryn-based side lost 54-10 at home to Hunslet last week, were beaten 36-16 at Oldham at the beginning of May and were on the end of a club-record 78-10 loss at leaders Dewsbury Rams in April.