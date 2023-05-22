Ethan Havard, Willie Isa & Kai Pearce-Paul: Wigan Warriors trio out injured
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wigan boss Matt Peet has confirmed injuries to prop Ethan Havard and back-rowers Willie Isa and Kai Pearce-Paul.
Havard, 22, has a suspected dislocated elbow from Saturday's Challenge Cup sixth-round win over Leeds, and was withdrawn early in the first half.
Isa, 34. has injured his hamstring and missed the game, as did Pearce-Paul, 22, who has a leg injury.
"We're in one of those periods now where we are going to look to our academy and our pathway," Peet said.
While Havard requires a scan to assess the full extent of his injury, Peet is clearer on timescales for Isa - who will be out for "months", while Pearce-Paul is expected to be absent for about eight weeks.