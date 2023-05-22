Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Knowles was sent off for the tackle on Tom Inman which led to his two game ban

St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles has been banned for two games for a Grade C high tackle offence in Friday's Challenge Cup win over Halifax.

The England international, 26, was sent-off in the final moments for a "reckless" challenge on Fax hooker Tom Inman, which sparked a brawl.

Knowles has already missed five games following an incident with Mike Cooper in the Good Friday derby loss to Wigan.

All penalty notices from the match review panel are subject to appeal.

Hull KR prop Rhys Kennedy has been given a one-game suspension by the panel, for a Grade B dangerous contact offence, late contact on a passing player, in Friday's win over Batley.

Warrington half-back Josh Drinkwater also received a one-match ban for a Grade C dangerous contact charge, related to pressure on limbs of an opposing player, in Saturday's win against former club Catalans Dragons.

Wire team-mate Josh McGuire was fined £250 for a Grade A dangerous contact charge, as were Salford half-back Marc Sneyd for the same offence on a B grading against Huddersfield, and Hull FC back-rower Josh Griffin for disputing a decision to disallow his try, on a Grade A tariff in Sunday's win over Castleford.

Wakefield three-quarter Jorge Taufua escaped punishment for his grade A dangerous contact charge from the defeat by Leigh, though the offence will remain on his disciplinary record.