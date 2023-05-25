Adam Milner has served Castleford Tigers for the last 13 years

Huddersfield Giants have signed Adam Milner from Castleford Tigers on a loan deal that will be made permanent at the end of the season.

The England international, 31, made 301 appearances for Castleford, having made his debut in 2010.

Milner usually plays at loose forward or hooker and will remain with Giants until at least the end of 2024.

"My time at Castleford Tigers is up, it's been my life for 13+ years," Milner said of his departure.

"I can honestly say I have put my heart and soul into the club and have got everything and more out of it."

Milner helped the club win Super League's League Leaders' Shield in 2017, and played in a Grand Final and Challenge Cup final for the club.

His contract with Huddersfield includes an option to extend the contract until the end of 2025.

"I'm at a stage in my career where a new club, different environment and fresh challenge was needed and hopefully this can bring the best out of me. Ian Watson is a great coach - what he and his teams have done and achieved in the past appealed to me.

"Ultimately I want to come here and win something. I strongly believe that Huddersfield is a club that can do that."

Coach Watson described Milner as "a great asset going forward".

"We need that bigger body defensively and someone who is going to work as hard as he works week in, week out, he's done it for years, he got to international level by doing that as well.

"So we want him to come here and we just want him to be himself and play that way, add that energy to us add that drive to compete. He'll be a great asset to us going forward."