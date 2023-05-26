Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Charnley scored a superb try against his former club to help Leigh continue their excellent 2023

Betfred Super League Leigh (20) Tries: O'Brien 2, Briscoe, Charnley, Reynolds Goals: Reynolds 4 Warrington (12) Tries: Williams, Philbin Goals: Ratchford 2

Leigh Leopards moved within four points of the Super League summit with a fine win over leaders Warrington Wolves, - their eighth victory of the season.

Former Wires Gareth O'Brien, who scored two, and Josh Charnley crossed, while Tom Briscoe and Ben Reynolds also went over the stripe for Adrian Lam's side.

Daryl Powell's Wire had only lost to Wigan and champions St Helens this season before this away defeat.

Their points came from George Williams and Joe Philbin's first-half scores.

More to follow.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Halton, Davis [Wilde]

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Dean; Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, McGuire, Clark

Interchanges: Kasiano, Philbin, Dudson, Minikin [Bullock]