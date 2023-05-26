Close menu

Super League: Leigh Leopards 30-12 Warrington Wolves - Leaders beaten as Charnley shines

Josh Charnley
Josh Charnley scored a superb try against his former club to help Leigh continue their excellent 2023
Betfred Super League
Leigh (20)
Tries: O'Brien 2, Briscoe, Charnley, Reynolds Goals: Reynolds 4
Warrington (12)
Tries: Williams, Philbin Goals: Ratchford 2

Leigh Leopards moved within four points of the Super League summit with a fine win over leaders Warrington Wolves, - their eighth victory of the season.

Former Wires Gareth O'Brien, who scored two, and Josh Charnley crossed, while Tom Briscoe and Ben Reynolds also went over the stripe for Adrian Lam's side.

Daryl Powell's Wire had only lost to Wigan and champions St Helens this season before this away defeat.

Their points came from George Williams and Joe Philbin's first-half scores.

More to follow.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, O'Donnell, Asiata

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Halton, Davis [Wilde]

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Dean; Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, McGuire, Clark

Interchanges: Kasiano, Philbin, Dudson, Minikin [Bullock]

  • Comment posted by Reddevil1976, today at 21:51

    Pathetic performance. We need to pull ourselves together and get back to how we were performing at the start of the season. Title winning sides don’t lose like this!!

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 21:51

    We're going to win the Leigh 😆

