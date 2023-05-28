Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tyler Dupree scored his third Super League try of the season in the win against Hull FC

Betfred Super League Salford Red Devils (18) 29 Tries: Dupree, Cross, Brierley, Sneyd, Sio Goals: Sneyd 4 Drop-goal: Sneyd Hull FC (10) 22 Tries: Clifford, Trueman, McIntosh, Griffin Goals: Clifford 3

Tyler Dupree helped Salford overcome Hull FC in his first Super League game since the Red Devils rejected a transfer request from the prop.

The 23-year-old scored a try in the win just six days after asking to leave.

Dupree, Deon Cross and Ryan Brierley tries put the hosts 18-10 up at the break, with Hull's tries coming from Jake Clifford and Jake Trueman.

Darnell McIntosh and Josh Griffin scores ensured a tense game, but Ken Sio and Marc Sneyd tries sealed it.

Sneyd even added a late drop-goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Salford started the week by coming out to "strongly refuse the request" from Dupree to leave, with director of rugby and operations Ian Blease going on to say the England international is "a big part of our plans going forward".

His contribution against Hull FC - city rivals of Hull KR, the club he has been linked with joining - underlined his influence, with his try putting Salford ahead for the first time after Clifford grabbed the game's opening score.

In a see-sawing game, Trueman then dived over for his first try for the Black and Whites since arriving from Castleford at the start of the season.

Cross got on the end of a Brodie Croft grubber kick to restore Salford's advantage, before Brierley went over to help make it an eight-point half-time lead.

A clever pass from Trueman got McIntosh over immediately over the restart, only for Sneyd to grab Salford's fourth try of the the game after trading passes with Sam Stone.

Griffin kept Hull in touch, but Sio's try for Salford late on meant Hull's four-game winning run in all competitions was brought to an end.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Atkin, Ormondroyd, Sidlow, Hellewell, Costello.

Hull FC: Hoy; Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Satae, Brown, Taylor, Dwyer, McNamara.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.