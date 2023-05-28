Close menu

Super League: Salford Red Devils 29-22 Hull FC - Tyler Dupree helps hosts to narrow win

Salford Red's Tyler Dupree scores a try against Hull FC
Tyler Dupree scored his third Super League try of the season in the win against Hull FC
Betfred Super League
Salford Red Devils (18) 29
Tries: Dupree, Cross, Brierley, Sneyd, Sio Goals: Sneyd 4 Drop-goal: Sneyd
Hull FC (10) 22
Tries: Clifford, Trueman, McIntosh, Griffin Goals: Clifford 3

Tyler Dupree helped Salford overcome Hull FC in his first Super League game since the Red Devils rejected a transfer request from the prop.

The 23-year-old scored a try in the win just six days after asking to leave.

Dupree, Deon Cross and Ryan Brierley tries put the hosts 18-10 up at the break, with Hull's tries coming from Jake Clifford and Jake Trueman.

Darnell McIntosh and Josh Griffin scores ensured a tense game, but Ken Sio and Marc Sneyd tries sealed it.

Sneyd even added a late drop-goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Salford started the week by coming out to "strongly refuse the request" from Dupree to leave, with director of rugby and operations Ian Blease going on to say the England international is "a big part of our plans going forward".

His contribution against Hull FC - city rivals of Hull KR, the club he has been linked with joining - underlined his influence, with his try putting Salford ahead for the first time after Clifford grabbed the game's opening score.

In a see-sawing game, Trueman then dived over for his first try for the Black and Whites since arriving from Castleford at the start of the season.

Cross got on the end of a Brodie Croft grubber kick to restore Salford's advantage, before Brierley went over to help make it an eight-point half-time lead.

A clever pass from Trueman got McIntosh over immediately over the restart, only for Sneyd to grab Salford's fourth try of the the game after trading passes with Sam Stone.

Griffin kept Hull in touch, but Sio's try for Salford late on meant Hull's four-game winning run in all competitions was brought to an end.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Atkin, Ormondroyd, Sidlow, Hellewell, Costello.

Hull FC: Hoy; Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh; Trueman, Clifford; Fash, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Satae, Brown, Taylor, Dwyer, McNamara.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

  • Comment posted by albert obalsam, today at 17:33

    Whose bright idea was it to play at home the same day as united 4 miles away ?

    • Reply posted by User0546859077, today at 18:04

      User0546859077 replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂I don't think football computers and rugby computers talk that closely to rearrange fixtures 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Pientries, today at 17:32

    Salford top team, play the game as it should be played.

  • Comment posted by Harry Potts, today at 17:22

    Great job agent smith you’ve got things back on track keep up the excellent work
    😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 17:19

    It's so good seeing rugby league having all of the league (apart from Wakefield) contesting and not the usual top four winning everything.
    It's been a brilliant season so far.
    Well done Salford - keep it up

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 17:17

    Fair play to Dupree. Request turned down but remained professional and helped us to an important win. If that'd been a footballer they'd have almost certainly downed tools until they got their way. Well played lads another win 🙏 let's hope we can keep this going till season end

