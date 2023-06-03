Close menu

Super League: Wakefield 4-30 Leigh - 12-man Leopards coast to victory over winless Trinity

Rugby League

Leigh's Ben Reynolds was sent off for a punch on Wakefield's David Fifita
Betfred Super League
Wakefield (0) 4
Tries: Jowitt
Leigh (10) 30
Tries: Lam 2, Mulhern, Ipape, Charnley Goals: Reynolds, Hardaker 4

Leigh made light of Ben Reynolds' first-half red card as they coasted to victory over winless Wakefield to earn their seventh win in a row.

Lachlan Lam's dazzling sixth-minute opening try was added to by Rob Mulhern as the Leopards took a 10-0 lead.

Reynolds was sent off for a punch on David Fifita but Trinity struggled even with their numerical advantage.

Edwin Ipape, Josh Charnley and Lam's second try sealed the win, before Max Jowitt's late consolation for Trinity.

The in-form Leopards moved up to fourth before the later Magic Weekend games with their third win over Wakefield this season, while Super League's bottom side still searching for a victory 14 games into the season.

Lam showed his quality to open the scoring, side-stepping tackles and then beating Wakefield's defence for speed to race into the corner.

Reynolds missed the conversion as Trinity's claims of obstruction, before Lam's score, were dismissed by referee Aaron Moore.

Charnley was held up over the line after 12 minutes but Wakefield's reprieve was short-lived as Mulhern took a short pass to go over untouched two minutes later, with Reynolds adding the extras.

Wakefield received a double boost when Reynolds was shown a red card for punching Fifita after 27 minutes, before Tom Nisbet was sin-binned two minutes later for a dangerous tackle on Jay Pitts.

But even with a two-man advantage, it remained an error-strewn performance from Trinity. There was further frustration two minutes before the break when Tom Lineham passed up a golden opportunity, dropping the ball when stretching for the line as he looked certain to score.

Edwin Ipape scored early in the second half to stretch Leigh's advantage
Leigh kept Wakefield scoreless at the break and stretched their lead seven minutes into the second half with a slick move started by Lam and finished with an inside pass from Nisbet to Ipape, who motored over the line.

Zak Hardaker assumed kicking duties from the dismissed Reynolds to add the conversion, followed by a penalty to make it 18-0 after 53 minutes.

There was lengthy stoppage because of an injury to Wakefield's Jack Croft before the Leopards struck again on the hour through Charnley for his 16th try of the season.

Lam wriggled out of some tired tackles to add a fifth try with 14 minutes remaining, before Jowitt showed strength to cross late on and ensure Wakefield would at least not end without a point, despite suffering another demoralising defeat.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Lineham, Croft, Kay, Taufua, Dagger, Lino, Proctor, Hood, Bowden, Hewitt, Ashurst, Pitts.

Interchanges: Crowther, Bowes, Battye, Fifita.

Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Leutele, Hardaker, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Holmes, Nisbet, Asiata.

Interchanges: Mellor, Seumanufagai, Wilde, Davis.

Sent off: Reynolds (27).

Sin-bin: Nisbet (29).

Referee: Aaron Moore.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 14:58

    Why can't teams play in their usual colours when it wouldn't provide a colour clash?

    It was several minutes into the Saints-Hudds match that I realised that Saints were in a brownish shirt (similar to Hudds' usual colour) and Hudds had red on theirs.

    Until then I thought Hudds were in the brownish shirts and Saints had the red on.

  • Comment posted by Happygolucky, today at 14:55

    Wek in, week out Leigh are beating what's in front of them. You can't ask for more than that.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 14:51

    Looks like Wakefield are doomed to finish bottom. Sad really.

  • Comment posted by Michael Ward, today at 14:33

    Made it hard on ourselves, but Leigh's class - and Wakefields lack of threat - told in the end.

    Onward and upwards for the Leopards!

  • Comment posted by pyro, today at 14:32

    Not the prettiest of games to watch but to come through a 10 minute spell of being down to 11 men without conceding a try was exceptional from Leigh. There's always an anti-Leigh element amongst the big teams but even they are going to have to admit eventually that Leigh don't win only because their opposition plays badly.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 14:54

      147break replied:
      Just what evidence have you to say there is an anti-Leigh element ?

